Government Services Update for Wicomico County

In Wicomico County, the government building is open for normal business hours from until 5:00 PM. The convenience centers and ferries are also operating as usual. The Public Works Department and County Roads teams have worked extensively over the past couple of days clearing the roads after the recent snowstorm. As of 2:00 PM yesterday, 78 tons of salt were dispensed and 4,000 miles driven to clear the snow. 7.5 inches of snow accumulated–compared to 1.4 inches in 2024.



