Governor Carney Announces Appointment of Student to State Board of Education

Governor John Carney has appointed a high school senior from Lewes to serve on the Delaware State Board of Education. Augustine “Gus” Musika, a Cape Henlopen High School student, will join the board for its July meeting and serve through the 2023-2024 school year. Governor Carney says they need students like Gus to offer their perspective as they make decisions about education in Delaware. He adds that Gus brings unique experience to this role and appreciates his willingness to serve. President of the Delaware State Board of Education, Shawn Brittingham says the Board welcomes Gus and looks forward to hearing his perspective about public education in Delaware. Gus is the proud son of an educator and is involved with numerous extracurricular activities in and out of school. He is an accomplished varsity athlete and a member of the National Honor Society.