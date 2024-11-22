Governor John Carney has made several judicial nominations including three for Sussex County. Gov. Carney will nominate the Honorable Bonnie David as Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery in Sussex County. Also nominated for reappointment in Sussex County – Judge Paula Terese Ryan to be reappointed to Judge of the Family Court and Commissioner Sonja Truitt Wilson to be reappointed to Commissioner of Family Court.

The Governor also nominated two for reappointment in New Castle County – Judge Eric Davis for Judge of the Superior Court and Commissioner Paraskevi Wolcott for Commissioner of the Family Court.

Gov Carney has called an Extraordinary Session of the Senate to consider the nominations on December 16th.

Governor Carney Announces Judicial Nominations