Delaware to hold statewide virtual town hall meetings focused on reopening, recovery

Governor John Carney on Thursday announced a statewide public engagement strategy focused on Delaware’s economic reopening and recovery effort amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Starting on Monday, the Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will host virtual Recovery Town Halls with members of the General Assembly, small businesses, and local Chambers of Commerce, to begin collecting feedback from small business leaders about Delaware’s economic reopening.

Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Monday, April 27 – 2:00 p.m. – Eastern Sussex

2:00 p.m. – Eastern Sussex Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Thursday, April 30 – 10:00 a.m. – Western Sussex

If you would like to be considered to participate in any of these Town Halls, please contact your Senator or Representative. Please note that space is limited.

Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long will host similar, virtual town hall meetings with members of the public to collect feedback that will inform Delaware’s recovery effort.

Recovery Town Hall – Wednesday, May 6 – 7:30 p.m. – Sussex County

For more information regarding the town halls listed above as well as others focusing on additional areas across the state, please click here.