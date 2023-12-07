U.S., State Flags Lowered to Half-Staff on Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor

Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff today in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Thursday, December 7th. Governor Carney says, on this day, we honor the brave Americans who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor and that we owe a debt of gratitude to all who have defended our nation and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Flags should be lowered to half-staff today until sunset.

Also, from the Maryland Secretary of State—President Biden has ordered the United States Flag lowered to half-staff today. The flag is to be flown at half-staff for the entire 24-hour period of Thursday, December 7th, which started at midnight, and returns to full-staff at midnight tonight. This action commemorates those Americans who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. As a matter of protocol, the Maryland flag is lowered to half-staff. No flag may fly higher than the United States flag.