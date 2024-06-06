Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags at DE Facilities Tomorrow For Former State Rep. Joseph G. Di Pinto’s Day of Interment

Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities tomorrow Friday, June 7th, to honor former State Representative and Wilmington City Councilman Joseph G. Di Pinto on the day of his interment. Governor Carney in a statement referred to him as a good friend and mentor. He was a fiscal leader for the state government, and the Governor says he learned a lot from him while he was Secretary of Finance.

Joseph G. Di Pinto (photo from Doherty Funeral Home Website)

https://www.dohertyfh.com/obituary/Joseph-DiPinto

Governor Carney’s Full Statement:

“Tracey and I were saddened to hear about Joe Di Pinto’s passing. He was one of the best – a real gentleman and an effective legislator and advocate for Wilmington. Like me, he was a product of Claymont. I considered him a good friend and mentor. He was a fiscal leader for the state government, and I learned a lot from him while I was Secretary of Finance. Our hearts go out to Pat and Joe’s family and friends. We are keeping them in our thoughts.”