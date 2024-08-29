Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags for International Overdose Awareness Day
Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, August 31st, from sunrise to sunset, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, as declared by Senate Joint Resolution 8. Local governments, businesses and Delawareans are encouraged to do the same to promote awareness of overdose prevention and acknowledge all who have suffered the loss of a loved one.