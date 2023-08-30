Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags for International Overdose Awareness Day

Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities tomorrow, from sunrise to sunset, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, as declared by Senate Joint Resolution 2. Local governments, businesses, and Delawareans are encouraged to do the same to promote awareness of overdose prevention strategies and to acknowledge all who have suffered the loss of a loved one to overdose.

“For too long, Delaware has struggled with a high rate of overdose deaths,” said Governor Carney. “We all know families that have lost a loved one to addiction or overdose and understand how difficult a challenge this can be to address. Today, we recognize and remember all those who have been impacted by this crisis and recommit to supporting those in need. I want to thank our first responders, medical professionals, and all those who play a role in keeping our communities safe from overdoses.”

“Tackling the opioid crisis takes dogged determination, but I know it is also so hard on the heart. On this International Overdose Awareness Day, we’re taking time to remember the Delawareans we’ve lost. Right now, there’s an empty chair at the kitchen table, a place missing on the soccer sidelines, and a deep, aching grieving for too many families. It’s so important we raise awareness and keep laser-focused on what we can do to uplift one another up in the darkest of times. Through the Behavioral Health Consortium and the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission, we are helping to take action and support our communities. Let’s continue to confront this epidemic together and provide hope to our families across the First State,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, Chair of the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium.

Additional Resources :

Visit helpisherede.com

Delaware Hope Line: Dial 1 (833) 9-HOPEDE

Delaware 211: Dial 211

National Suicide and Crisis Hotline: Dial 988