Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags for Saturday in Remembrance of Former Lewes Mayor Ted Becker

Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, October 26th, from sunrise to sunset, in remembrance of former Lewes Mayor Ted Becker on the day of his celebration of life. He served eight years as Mayor of Lewes and ten years on the Lewes City Council. Former Mayor Becker recently served as the Sussex County Commissioner for the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA).

Ted Becker

Photo from the Cape Gazette

Governor Carney’s Statement:

“Ted served the public selflessly and was always willing to help whenever asked. His service included eight years as Mayor of Lewes and ten years on Lewes City Council, including as Deputy Mayor and Treasurer. He was also a long-time member of the Delaware Health Care Commission and recently served as the Sussex County Commissioner for the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA). He was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with, always trying to do the right thing. I saw Ted most at home with Joe at the Inn at Canal Square. I was lucky to have Ted as a friend and colleague over the years and I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as we mourn his loss and celebrate his life.”