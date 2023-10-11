Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags to Honor Victims of Terrorist Attacks in Israel

Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities on Wednesday, October 11th until sunset on Friday, October 13th to honor those who have lost their lives due to recent violence in Israel. Local governments, businesses, and Delawareans are encouraged to do the same as a mark of respect for the victims of the terrorist attacks. Governor Carney says Delawareans stand with our friends in Israel–strongly condemning these violent terrorist attacks that are targeting innocent people.

Statement from Governor John Carney:

“Delawareans stand with our friends in Israel, and we strongly condemn these violent terrorist attacks that are targeting innocent people. We stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors. Terrorism is never justified, and Tracey and I pray for all the lives lost, the people of Israel, and their families and friends in Delaware and around the world.”