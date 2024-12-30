Governor Carney Orders Lowering of U.S. and Delaware Flags

In concurrence with the President’s proclamation and in remembrance of former President Carter, Governor John Carney has ordered the United States and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities also be flown at half-staff beginning immediately. As per the President’s proclamation and pursuant to U.S. Code (4 U.S.C. 7m) the flags are to be flown at half-staff for a period of 30 days from the death of the former president and are to be returned to full staff at sunset on Tuesday, January 28th 2025.

Also, President Biden ordered United States flags at all government buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff beginning immediately in honor and tribute to the memory of President Carter, and as an expression of public sorrow.

Governor Carney issued the following statement on the former President’s passing: “President Carter was a man of great faith and that faith inspired his service as Governor of Georgia and later as President of the United States. He was perhaps best known for the work he did after leaving office. He was a champion for peace and human rights at home and around the globe and was recognized for his efforts with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. And he inspired many with the work he did for Habitat for Humanity well into his 90s. President Carter truly embodied what it means to be a public servant and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”