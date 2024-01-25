Governor Carney Presents Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Presentation

Governor John Carney today presented his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2025. He went over the highlights…

The budget continues investments in other key areas as well–including investing in public schools, supporting families and the workforce, and protecting our environment. The governor also presented a broad overview which includes the 6-billion-dollar General Fund Operating Budget, $66.5 M for Grants-in Aid, and 943.7 M for the Bond and Capital Improvements Act.