Governor Carney Signs Multiple Pieces of Legislation

Governor John Carney yesterday signed multiple pieces of legislation including Senate Bill 165, (regarding pharmacy practice) Senate Bill 189, (related to Uniform Controlled Substances Act and drug testing strips), and Senate Bill 129, (related to animal shelter standards and treatment of animals in shelters) as well as both Senate Bill 92 and Senate Bill 93 (pertaining to the Delaware Public Employment Relations Act) with members of the General Assembly and advocates. Click on the links above (highlighted words) for more details on each bill.