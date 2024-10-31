Governor Carney to Outline Investments in Delaware’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Governor John Carney tomorrow will join state officials to outline investments in Delaware’s electric vehicle infrastructure. With state and federal funding, charging stations for electric vehicles will be installed on major highways in Delaware as well as additional corridors throughout the state. Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, Delaware received $17.5 million to develop a network of EV charging stations along the major travel corridors of Route 13, Route 113, Route 1, and Interstate 95. In addition, the Delaware General Assembly budgeted $4 million in this year’s Bond Bill to supplement the federal NEVI program with charging stations on additional corridors across the state.