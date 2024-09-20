Governor Carney Vetoes Assisted Suicide Measure

Governor John Carney has vetoed House Bill 140, which would have permitted a terminally ill adult individual who is a resident of the First State the option to request and self-administer medication to end that individual’s live in a humane and dignified manner. Delaware Senate leadership is disappointed in the Governor’s veto of the measure and say his statement expressed his personal misgivings while “selectively quoting just one side of the debate within the American Medical Association community.” Representative Paul Baumbach, the sponsor of HB 140, was also disappointed by the Governor’s veto.

Rep. Paul Baumbach issued the following statement Friday:

“I am profoundly disappointed by the outgoing Governor’s decision to veto HB 140, a bill that would give terminally ill adults the right to make their own decisions about their final days without government intervention.

“The final days of a dying individual should not be dictated by the personal beliefs of one individual, instead, our laws must reflect the wishes of the overwhelming majority of Delawareans who support this fundamental right. What disappoints me most is that Governor Carney inserts his personal views above those of the hundreds of thousands of Delawareans he represents.

“We have worked on this legislation in good faith for over a decade, taking great care to ensure HB 140 includes the necessary safeguards and protections for all involved, protections that have proved effective in states across the country where this is legal, including New Jersey.

“During that time, numerous advocates, including Ron Silverio and Heather Block, dedicated their last months to advocating for this legislation, and tragically passed without this basic end of life option. But we still have the chance to ensure that in the future, terminally ill patients have the freedom to decide what the end of their life will look like, guided by their own values and wishes, not by government restrictions.

“While this veto is a setback, we have overcome setbacks like this for a decade, and I will continue to fight for the rights of those confronting terminal prognoses to make their own choices about their life, their suffering, and their final moments. To determine next steps, I am in communication with House and Senate Democratic Leadership, all six of whom have been fully supportive of HB 140. I am particularly grateful to Speaker Longhurst, who has already voiced her support for a veto override.”