Governor-Elect Matt Meyer Announces Latest Round of Administration Hires

Additional Information from the News Release:

“CJ is a millennial economic leader who has a unique understanding of the issues facing Delaware entrepreneurs,” said Governor-elect Meyer. “He has been an effective advocate for small business owners across New Castle County, and I’m excited to have him as a champion for innovation at the state level.”

Bell is the immediate past Director of Economic Development for New Castle County, where he created transformative programs, including Building Better Communities, the county’s comprehensive approach to public safety for at-risk areas, the Commercial Corridor Program, and the Grow NCC Fund.

Governor-elect Meyer’s selections of Bell, Anders Gordon, Lane, and Taylor underscore his dedication to appointing highly qualified leaders who share his vision for a more innovative, transparent, and inclusive Delaware. These nominees will focus on improving government efficiency, engaging with our communities in new ways, and building a state government that works for all Delawareans.

With a career rooted in public service, Anders Gordon is the immediate past Acting General Manager of the New Castle County Department of Public Works. She also served as a former Deputy Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, where she worked to enhance the operating functions of the DMV, DEMA, State and Capitol Police, Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, and Highway Safety.

“Yvonne is a model public servant whose dedication to improving the working lives of Delawareans has been the hallmark of her career,” said Governor-elect Meyer. “I’m excited to have Yvonne in my cabinet to help us build a more inclusive, efficient, and transparent state government and ensure the rights of all state employees are protected.”