Governor-Elect Matt Meyer Announces Latest Round of Administration Hires

Governor-elect Matt Meyer has announced the nominations of Yvonne Anders Gordon as Secretary of Human Resources, Gregory Lane as the Chief Information Officer for the State of Delaware, and Terra Taylor as the Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC). Governor-elect Meyer also announced that CJ Bell will serve as Director for the Delaware Division of Small Business. To learn more about Delaware Governor-elect Matt Meyer and his transition team, visit https://transition.delaware.gov/
Governor-elect Meyer’s selections of Bell, Anders Gordon, Lane, and Taylor underscore his dedication to appointing highly qualified leaders who share his vision for a more innovative, transparent, and inclusive Delaware. These nominees will focus on improving government efficiency, engaging with our communities in new ways, and building a state government that works for all Delawareans.
Bell is the immediate past Director of Economic Development for New Castle County, where he created transformative programs, including Building Better Communities, the county’s comprehensive approach to public safety for at-risk areas, the Commercial Corridor Program, and the Grow NCC Fund.
“CJ is a millennial economic leader who has a unique understanding of the issues facing Delaware entrepreneurs,” said Governor-elect Meyer. “He has been an effective advocate for small business owners across New Castle County, and I’m excited to have him as a champion for innovation at the state level.”
With a career rooted in public service, Anders Gordon is the immediate past Acting General Manager of the New Castle County Department of Public Works. She also served as a former Deputy Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, where she worked to enhance the operating functions of the DMV, DEMA, State and Capitol Police, Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, and Highway Safety.
“Yvonne is a model public servant whose dedication to improving the working lives of Delawareans has been the hallmark of her career,” said Governor-elect Meyer. “I’m excited to have Yvonne in my cabinet to help us build a more inclusive, efficient, and transparent state government and ensure the rights of all state employees are protected.”
Lane has been the state’s Chief Information Officer since June 2023 and previously held high-level information technology roles with DuPont.
“Greg’s proven expertise in technology and digital transformation is clear, and I’m excited to nominate him to continue as Chief Information Officer,” said Governor-elect Meyer. “We are eager to revolutionize government services to 2025 technology, and Greg is the leader to get that done.”
Taylor is the current Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction, first joining the department 27 years ago.
“Terra has dedicated her career to keeping Delawareans safe, and she understands how important it is to protect the rights of all residents,” said Governor-elect Meyer. “Our Department of Correction must correct, not just punish, and Terra is the right leader to decrease recidivism rates, increase access to mental health services, and create new opportunities for some of our most vulnerable Delawareans.”
