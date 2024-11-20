Governor-elect Matt Meyer Announces Transition Co-Chairs and Policy Committees

Governor-elect Matt Meyer this week unveiled his Transition Committee leadership team and outlined his administration’s key priorities for the transition period. Governor-elect Meyer emphasized the values of openness, collaboration, and a commitment to solutions-driven governance.

Additional Details from the Virtual Press Conference:

Today, Governor-elect Matt Meyer unveiled his Transition Committee leadership team and outlined his administration’s key priorities for the transition period. Joined by Transition Director Evelyn Brady and key members of the transition team during a virtual press conference, Governor-elect Meyer emphasized the values of openness, collaboration, and a commitment to solutions-driven governance.

“From day one, I have promised that this administration will reflect the voices and needs of every Delawarean,” said Governor-elect Meyer. “The talented individuals we’ve assembled today will ensure that we deliver on that promise with a government that is transparent, inclusive, and produces real results.”

The Governor-elect introduced a group of Honorary Co-Chairs who will provide critical guidance throughout the transition:

U.S. Senator Tom Carper

U.S. Senator Chris Coons

U.S. Senator-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester

Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride

Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay

Dr. Tony Allen, President of Delaware State University

Todd Lawson, Sussex County Administrator

In addition, Meyer announced four Transition Policy Committees, which will engage Delawareans, evaluate the state’s challenges and successes, and recommend innovative policy solutions. Each committee will hold public meetings, accept community feedback, and deliver reports in January 2025.

Transition Policy Committees and Leadership

Education & Livelihoods Committee

Co-Chairs: Senator Jack Walsh and Professor Dana Davisson (Clinical Practice Director, Relay Delaware)

Focus Areas: Education, Economic Development, Labor

Sustainable Systems & Resilient Communities Committee

Co-Chairs: Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, Jen Cohan, (CEO, Leadership Delaware), Tony DePrima ( Retired Executive Director of Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility)

Focus Areas: Housing, Agriculture, Environment, Transportation

Governance Innovation & Operational Excellence Committee

Co-Chairs: Senator Laura Sturgeon and Anas Ben Addi (CFO, Delaware State University)

Focus Areas: Finance, Technology, Budget Management

Care and Community Actions Committee

Co-Chairs: Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay and Aaron Goldstein (Chief Staff Attorney, Court of Chancery)

Focus Areas: Health, Social Services, Child Welfare, Public Safety

“This is a team built to represent the diverse perspectives and talents of our state,” said Governor-elect Meyer. “Their expertise and passion for Delaware will guide us in building a stronger, more responsive government.”

The committees will meet several times in the coming months, working transparently to shape the administration’s early priorities. Public input will be central to the process, with opportunities for Delawareans to contribute ideas and feedback.

For more information on the transition process and upcoming public meetings, please visit transition.delaware.gov or contact the transition team at mattmeyertransition@gmail.com.