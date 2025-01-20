Governor-elect Matt Meyer & Lt Governor Kyle Evans Gay to be Sworn In Tuesday Morning
Governor-elect Matt Meyer and Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay will take the formal oath of office Tuesday morning. The ceremony is at 9:30am – and has been moved because of the cold weather from outside of Legislative Hall to the William B. DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre at Delaware State University. The ceremony is open to the public, however tickets must be reserved in advance. It will also be live-streamed for all to watch.