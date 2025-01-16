Governor-Elect Matt Meyer Moves Swearing-in Ceremony Indoors

Delaware Governor-elect Matt Meyer has announced that he is changing the location for his swearing-in ceremony from Legislative Mall to the William B. DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre at Delaware State University. With frigid temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday, January 21st the safety and comfort of attendees was top of mind for Governor-elect Meyer for this historic day. The ceremony will follow two weeks of events meant to celebrate his inauguration as governor, the diversity of our communities, and a new era of leadership for all Delawareans. In addition the Inaugural Bike Ride on Saturday, January 18th, will be postponed to a later date. All events are open to the public, but registration and/or tickets are required.

