Governor-Elect Meyer Announces Inauguration Schedule of Events

Additional Information:

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, January 21 – Inauguration Day

Swearing-In Ceremony WHO: Governor-elect Matt Meyer and Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay WHEN: 9:30 am ET WHERE: Legislative Mall, 410 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE 19901 WHAT: Governor-elect Matt Meyer and Lt. Governor-elect Gay will take the formal oath of office on the Legislative Mall at the Delaware State Capitol in Dover. State legislators, elected officials, and dignitaries from across the nation will attend the ceremony, which will be open to the public and live-streamed across various platforms for all Delawareans to watch.

Community Reception WHO: Governor-elect Matt Meyer and Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay WHEN: 11:00 am ET WHERE: Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE 19901 WHAT: A public reception will be held inside Legislative Hall in Dover, where Governor-elect Meyer, Lt. Governor-elect Gay, and their families will meet with community members. The reception will feature local food vendors, musical performances by Delaware artists, and speeches from community leaders.

Evening Reception – Inaugural Ball WHO: Governor-elect Matt Meyer and Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay WHEN: 7:00 pm ET WHERE: The Queen, 500 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801 WHAT: The evening celebration will occur at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington. It will feature a special performance, speeches from notable figures, and an opportunity to reflect on the progress Delaware has made while looking ahead to the challenges and opportunities in the years to come under the leadership of Governor-elect Meyer.



ABOUT DELAWARE GOVERNOR-ELECT MATT MEYER

Governor-elect Matt Meyer is a former public school math teacher and small business owner who has served as New Castle County Executive since 2017. As the leader of Delaware’s largest local government, Matt has proven that government can still work for the people–delivering real results for real people and making real progress for Delaware’s working families. Governor-elect Meyer will bring that same result-driven leadership across our state by creating an effective government that reflects our values and priorities.