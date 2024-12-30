Governor-Elect Meyer Announces Inauguration Schedule of Events
December 30, 2024/
Today, Delaware Governor-elect Matt Meyer announced the schedule of events to mark his inauguration and the formal transition of power in the state government–culminating with the official swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 21st, at 9:30 a.m. The inauguration celebration will include various events designed to engage communities across the state. Highlights include an official swearing-in ceremony, a community-focused reception, multiple days of service, and an inaugural ball. All inaugural events are open to the public. Tickets for the swearing-in, community reception, and Inaugural Ball at the Grand Opera House will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. More information on the schedule of events can be found at Talkofdelmarva.com. You can also visit the Transition Website for more details and updates on the schedule and ticket availability.
Additional Information:
Schedule of Events
Tuesday, January 21 – Inauguration Day
-
Swearing-In Ceremony
-
WHO: Governor-elect Matt Meyer and Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay
-
WHEN: 9:30 am ET
-
WHERE: Legislative Mall, 410 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE 19901
-
WHAT: Governor-elect Matt Meyer and Lt. Governor-elect Gay will take the formal oath of office on the Legislative Mall at the Delaware State Capitol in Dover. State legislators, elected officials, and dignitaries from across the nation will attend the ceremony, which will be open to the public and live-streamed across various platforms for all Delawareans to watch.
-
-
Community Reception
-
WHO: Governor-elect Matt Meyer and Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay
-
WHEN: 11:00 am ET
-
WHERE: Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE 19901
-
WHAT: A public reception will be held inside Legislative Hall in Dover, where Governor-elect Meyer, Lt. Governor-elect Gay, and their families will meet with community members. The reception will feature local food vendors, musical performances by Delaware artists, and speeches from community leaders.
-
-
Evening Reception – Inaugural Ball
-
WHO: Governor-elect Matt Meyer and Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay
-
WHEN: 7:00 pm ET
-
WHERE: The Queen, 500 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
-
WHAT: The evening celebration will occur at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington. It will feature a special performance, speeches from notable figures, and an opportunity to reflect on the progress Delaware has made while looking ahead to the challenges and opportunities in the years to come under the leadership of Governor-elect Meyer.
-
ABOUT DELAWARE GOVERNOR-ELECT MATT MEYER
Governor-elect Matt Meyer is a former public school math teacher and small business owner who has served as New Castle County Executive since 2017. As the leader of Delaware’s largest local government, Matt has proven that government can still work for the people–delivering real results for real people and making real progress for Delaware’s working families. Governor-elect Meyer will bring that same result-driven leadership across our state by creating an effective government that reflects our values and priorities.
From Wilmington to Kenya and Iraq: Growing up in Delaware, Matt attended schools in the Brandywine School District, followed by Wilmington Friends School, and then studied Computer Science & Political Science at Brown University. He then moved to Nairobi, Kenya, where he learned Swahili and created Ecosandals, a recycled footwear company that sold environmentally friendly footwear to customers in 17 countries on five continents. Matt subsequently spent 12 months in Mosul, Iraq, as a diplomat embedded with the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.