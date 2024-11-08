Governor-Elect Meyer Launches Transition Website

Governor-elect Matt Meyer is looking for input from Delawareans in moving the state forward. Meyer has launched his official transition website which gives First State residents a central platform to engage with the incoming administration and be part of shaping the State’s future. Governor-elect Meyer is committed to building a government that is accessible, responsive, and focused on delivering real solutions and the launch of this transition website is the first step.

Additional information from Governor-elect Meyer:

The new website serves as a dynamic portal designed to increase transparency, invite public input, and create an open line of communication between Governor-elect Meyer’s transition team and Delaware residents. Through this portal, visitors can participate in a variety of ways:

Job Opportunities : Delawareans interested in public service can submit their resumes for consideration for roles in the Meyer Administration. The transition team is committed to building a government that reflects Delaware’s diversity and values, and the administration encourages applications from all communities across the state.

Share Ideas : The Meyer Administration is calling on residents to share their best ideas for advancing Delaware. Whether focused on education, economic development, environmental protection, healthcare, or other vital issues, these ideas will help shape policy priorities and future initiatives.

Stay Informed : Delawareans can keep track of transition activities, including updates on key appointments and announcements, as the transition team prepares to take office in January. This transparency reinforces Governor-elect Meyer’s commitment to an open, inclusive, and participatory government.

Inaugural Events: The website will provide information on the upcoming inaugural swearing-in ceremony and related events, scheduled for January 21, 2025. Event details will be updated regularly so residents can participate in this historic day.