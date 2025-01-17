Governor Hall-Long Signs Executive Order to create First LGBTQ+ Commission

Governor Bethany Hall-Long has joined state legislators and advocates to sign an Executive Order to create the state’s first LGBTQ+ Commission. According to the Governor’s Office, the nine-member commission will serve to strengthen ties between the government and LGBTQ+ organizations, help remove barriers to societal participation for LGBTQ+ people and improve the delivery of services to the community in Delaware in areas such as employment, equality, education, mental health, social services, health, and housing. Hall-Long stated that as Lieutenant Governor, she convened leaders throughout the LGBTQ+ community to regularly meet, share issues and open the lines of communication on behalf of Delawareans. She adds that creating this commission guarantees a dedicated state entity to ensure that the LGBTQ+ community in the First State will not only survive, but grow and thrive.