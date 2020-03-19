Governor Hogan announces first death from coronavirus in Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan has announced the first death of coronavirus in Maryland, a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Governor Hogan said in a statement Wednesday night. “I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time: pic.twitter.com/ZdLnRsCHN1 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 19, 2020

“As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together,” Governor Hogan continued. “We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

Governor Hogan will hold a press conference tomorrow at 10 a.m. in Annapolis to provide further updates and announce additional actions.