Governor Hogan issues State of Emergency as 3 test positive for coronavirus in Maryland

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a press conference announcing the first three confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Three people have tested postitive for coronavirus in Maryland.

Governor Larry Hogan announced the state’s first positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a press conference Thursday evening and declared a state of emergency to ramp up Maryland’s coordinated response across all levels of government.

“In order to further mobilize all available state resources in response to this threat to public health, I have issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “With this declaration, I am officially authorizing and directing the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams.”

Maryland’s State Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore confirmed the three positive cases in Montgomery County. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition and are in quarantine at their homes.

Earlier this week, the Hogan administration introduced emergency legislation granting the governor the authority to transfer resources from the state’s rainy day fund for Maryland’s novel coronavirus response. Additionally, the governor submitted a supplemental budget today for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) that requests $10 million for emergency coronavirus preparedness expenses.

“While today’s news may seem overwhelming, this is not a reason to panic,” continued the governor. “Marylanders should go to work or go to school tomorrow just as they normally would. At the same time, I want to continue to remind everyone to prepare themselves and continue to stay informed. I am confident in our state’s ability to respond effectively to these three cases of coronavirus as well as to any future cases, and to be a national leader in responding to this situation and in developing treatments and perhaps even a vaccine.”

Information and updates about COVID-19 in Maryland are available at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.