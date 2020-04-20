Governor Hogan issues statewide mandatory mask executive order

Governor Larry Hogan has issued a statewide executive order requiring all customers and retail workers to wear masks in the State of Maryland.

Effective on Saturday, April 18 at 7 a.m., all Marylanders will be required to wear masks or face coverings when working or patronizing any retail establishments including grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores, as well as when riding any form of public transportation in the state.

For more information and guidance on how to make and use homemade cloth face masks visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website by clicking here.