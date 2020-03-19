Governor Hogan orders malls to close, issues warning to Marylanders

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan hold a press conference updating the state on the coronavirus oubreak.

Following the first death from coronavirus in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan has ordered all enclosed shopping malls and entertainment venues to close along with issuing a warning to Marylanders who violating state law by not taking the State of Emergency seriously.

Governor Hogan held a press conference Thursday morning where he reacted to the first death of a Marylander as a result of the coronavirus, a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

WGMD’s Rob Petree has more…

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Governor Hogan said. “As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

During the press conference, Governor Hogan ordered all enclosed shopping malls and entertainment venues to close as of 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Increased restrictions were also announced at BWI Airport where the Governor directed the Maryland Department of Transportation to restrict access to all except ticketed passengers and employees.

In addition, Governor Hogan also restricted access to public transit throughout the state to all but employees and emergency personnel, including but not limited to trains, buses, and the light rail.

Also announced was the latest cases of coronavirus, the first case of a child contracting the disease in the State of Maryland, a 5-year-old girl from Howard County.

Governor Hogan issued a warning to Marylanders who are violating state law by partying and having large gatherings at home despite the emergency order that states otherwise.

“Despite all of our repeated warnings for weeks, and despite the rapid escalation of this virus across our state, some people are treating this like a vacation or a spring break with parties, cookouts, and large gatherings at some of our parks,” Governor Hogan said. “Let me be clear, if you are engaged in this type of activity, you are violating state law and endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders.”

As of Thursday morning, there were 107 confirmed cases across the State of Maryland, representing an 88% increase within the past 48 hours.