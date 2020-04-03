Governor Hogan provides message of hope as Maryland battles growing coronavirus threat

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is continuing his efforts to protect Marylanders and limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), providing a message of hope as cases continue to climb in the Old Line State.

The State of Maryland currently has 2,331 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state, and a total of 36 people have died so far from complications.

“I know how difficult this pandemic is for each and every Marylander, and the truth is that none of us really know how bad this is going to get or how long it’s going to last,” Governor Hogan said. “But I can promise you that there are a great many dedicated people doing tremendous things, working around the clock and doing their very best to help keep Marylanders safe. We are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”

Earlier this week, Governor Hogan issued an executive order that amended the previous May 20 order regarding telehealth by expanding the services beyond audio-only methods. He also issued an executive order ensuring that workers who provide important support services to the disabled will be treated as health care providers under the recently-enacted Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

While many are frightened over the possibility of contracting the virus, the vast majority of people recover from the infection. Most people will have mild or moderate symptoms and will not require hospitalization.

Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions have a greater risk for more serious illness.

Governor Hogan appeared on WGMD LIVE with Mike Bradley earlier this week where he spoke to our Rob Petree and provided a message of hope to Marylanders.

“I understand the fear and anxiety,” Governor Hogan explained. “About 80-percent of the people who get this disease are going to be ok, it’ll be a really terrible flu, but you’re going to recover in about two weeks and you’re not going to be hospitalized and you’re not going to die from it.”

Governor Hogan further emphasized how we, as Marylanders, must navigate this crisis together to overcome the threat of coronavirus.

“We are going to get through this together,” said Governor Hogan. “It’s going to be probably be the most difficult thing that any of us have ever been through in our lifetimes. But, we are going to get through this together and you’ve just got to have faith. We are going to come out of this on the other side and be stronger than ever.”