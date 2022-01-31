Governor Hogan to Deliver Maryland State of the State Wednesday Night

Governor Larry Hogan will deliver his eighth State of the State address on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The governor will speak to Marylanders from the Old Senate Chamber of the Maryland State House, where, on Dec. 23, 1783, General George Washington resigned his commission to Congress as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. Shortly after, with the ratification of the Treaty of Paris, Annapolis became the nation’s first peacetime capital.



This year marks the 250th anniversary of the beginning of construction of the Maryland State House. The cornerstone for the building, which remains the oldest state house in continuous legislative use, was laid on March 28, 1772. Historical information is available from the Maryland State Archives here.



Public Schedule for Wednesday, February 2, 2021:



7:00 PM: Governor Hogan will deliver his eighth State of the State address.

Old Senate Chamber

Maryland State House

Annapolis, MD



The broadcast will be available on the governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as Maryland Public Television.