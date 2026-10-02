Governor Matt Meyer Honors 10 Recipients of the Order of the First State

Governor Matt Meyer has announced 10 recipients of the Order of the First State – Delaware’s highest civilian honor. The Order of the First State recognizes individuals whose exceptional service, leadership and achievements have made a profound and lasting impact on the state and its people – including former 6th District Senator Ernie Lopez of Lewes who served in the State Senate from 2012 – 2022 and Executive Director of the Children’s Beach House, Richard Garrett.

Additional information from Governor Matt Meyer:

“Delaware is a small state where one person can make a big difference,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “These ten Delawareans have spent their lives opening doors, serving their neighbors and making our state a better place to call home. The Order of the First State is our highest civilian honor because it recognizes something we value deeply in Delaware: building a legacy measured by the lives you touch and the people you lift up around you.”

RECIPIENTS OF THE 2026 ORDER OF THE FIRST STATE:

Aaron Bass

Dr. Aaron Bass is an educator whose leadership at Eastside Charter School has focused on students, families and communities. Under his leadership, the school has responded to the national bus-driver shortage, launched the statewide “Suit Up, Show Up” tradition and helped establish the new Chemours STEM Hub.

Yvette Santiago

Yvette Santiago is being recognized for her longstanding dedication, leadership and positive impact on the community. Throughout her career, she has developed programs, built partnerships and championed initiatives aimed at improving the lives of those she serves.

Steven Yeatman

Steven Yeatman is being recognized for 30 years of service to Delaware’s children and families. He served at nearly every level of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families and also served in the United States Army Reserve and Pennsylvania National Guard. Yeatman recently concluded his career in state government with his retirement.

Richard Garrett

Richard Garrett has dedicated more than 21 years to serving children with special needs and their families. As executive director of Children’s Beach House, Garrett has created, sustained and expanded programs for children and families across Delaware who have too often been underserved.

Ivan Thomas

Ivan Thomas is a storyteller and media leader who built DETV into an award-winning media network focused on informing, uplifting and connecting Delaware communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas helped deliver information to Delawareans. His work also includes youth programs and community service.

Marihelen “Midge” Barrett

Marihelen “Midge” Barrett has dedicated her career to expanding access to health care for Delaware students. Since helping establish Delaware’s first school-based health center in 1985, Barrett has continued that work through her public health service and leadership of the Delaware School Based Health Alliance. She has helped expand wellness centers across the state, including work to bring four new wellness centers to New Castle County schools.

Former Senator Harris McDowell

Former Senator Harris McDowell served 44 years in the Delaware Senate (1976 to 2020), making him the longest-serving member of the General Assembly. His work helped establish the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, expand access to college through the SEED Scholarship and advance clean energy and efficiency in Delaware.

Former Senator Ernesto “Ernie” López

Former State Senator Ernesto “Ernie” López served Delaware’s 6th Senate District for a decade (2012-2022). His public service included work on education, finance, transportation and government affairs, with a focus on listening to constituents, bringing people together and strengthening Delaware communities.

Jane Pierantozzi

Jane Pierantozzi is the founder and executive director of Faithful Friends Animal Society and has spent 25 years working to transform animal welfare in Delaware. Her leadership has expanded lifesaving veterinary care, adoption, foster and pet food assistance programs, and helped Delaware become the nation’s first no-kill state.

Leroy A. Tice, Esq.

Leroy A. Tice, Esq. is an attorney, community leader and advocate for justice who has spent more than a decade representing individuals and families facing serious automobile accidents, catastrophic injuries and medical negligence. As the founder of Team Tice, he has built a law firm grounded in service and committed to securing justice for those affected by injury or loss. Beyond the courtroom, his leadership and generosity have made a meaningful difference in the lives of others.