Governor Meyer Announces Appointees to the Governor’s Supplier Diversity Council

In May, Governor Matt Meyer re-established the Governor’s Supplier Diversity Council through Executive Order 22 – reinforcing the initiative and seeing to expand opportunities for small and diverse businesses to compete for and win state contracts. On Thursday the Governor announced his appointees to the Council, which will be chaired by Division of Small Business Director CJ Bell.

Gov. Meyer says that small and diverse businesses deserve a fair shot at competing for state contracts – and when small businesses succeed – Delaware succeeds. The Executive Order also requires each State Agency to identify a Supplier Diversity Liaison and to develop and implement an Agency Supplier Diversity Plan – filed with the Governor’s office by December 30 each year.

The Governor’s Supplier Diversity Council members are:

Chair – CJ Bell – Director, Division of Small Business

Shavonne White – Director, Office of Supplier Diversity

Peter Korolyk – Director, Government Support Services

Matthew Rosen – Office of the Governor

Marcella Saborio – Owner, Qua Marketing

Helen Foster – Small Business Enterprise Coordinator, NCCo Small Business Office

Fayetta Blake – Founder/Executive Director, Pathways to Success

Stephanie Eldridge – Owner, Code Differently

Birviana De Leon – Owner, Stone Nation

Victoria Daniels – Director of Supplier Engagement, University of Delaware

Veronica Palomino – Owner, MBC-DEL, LLC

Edwin Perez – Marketing Outreach Specialist, Independent Resources Inc.

In FY25, the State spent $1.05 billion with diverse suppliers and small businesses through state contracts, representing 6% of total state contract spending.

“Small and diverse businesses deserve a fair shot at competing for state contracts,” said Governor Meyer. “When we make sure those businesses have a real opportunity to compete for state contracts, we’re helping them grow, create jobs and build wealth in their communities. And when small businesses succeed, Delaware succeeds.”

Division of Small Business (DSB) Director CJ Bell will Chair the Council.

“Six percent (6%) is our starting point but will certainly not be our finish line,” said Director Bell. “Every state contract that reached a Delaware small business is a job that stays here and wealth that builds here – and right now too many capable businesses never get a fair shot at that work. The charge to this council is simple: find what’s standing in the way and take it down.”

The Council will work to maximize supplier diversity use by State agencies, and increase contracting opportunities for diverse businesses, small businesses, and microbusinesses. It will analyze current spending practices, identify and eliminate barriers to participation, recommend strategies, and advocate for policy and legislation.

Shavonne White, Director of the Office of Supplier Diversity, also serves on the Council.

“The Council brings together voices from the public and private sectors to work beyond identifying barriers,” said White. “We’re committed to developing real recommendations and policies that open doors and level the playing field in state contracting; making sure certified businesses aren’t just eligible to compete for state contracts but are actually in a position to win them. Re-establishing the Governor’s Council is a pivotal step in this work.”

Bell said the Council’s initial work will include establishing three working subcommittees focused on spending accountability, strengthening the vendor pipeline, and policy and legislation, as well as developing a Microbusiness Focus Program. A key early priority will be closing the certification gap (the difference between the share of state spending reaching all diverse suppliers and the share reaching businesses formally certified by the Office of Supplier Diversity (OSD)). That gap reveals how many diverse businesses are already doing state work without certification, and closing it means more businesses counted, supported, and position to win future opportunities.

EO 22 also requires each State Agency to identify a Supplier Diversity Liaison to work with the Council and develop and implement an Agency Supplier Diversity Plan. Those plans must be filed with the Governor’s Office by December 30 each year. The Council must file an Annual Report with the Governor’s office by December 30 as well.