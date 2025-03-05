Governor Meyer Announces Comprehensive Plan to Address Rising Energy Costs in Delaware

Today, Governor Matt Meyer announced a comprehensive plan to address rising energy costs in Delaware, strengthen consumer protections, and demand immediate relief for Delmarva Power customers who experienced severe bill increases over the past several months. The Meyer Administration will work alongside legislators, consumer advocates, and energy regulators to ensure these immediate relief measures and long-term reforms move forward quickly. The Governor’s plan includes a mix of immediate actions and long-term legislative solutions to ensure affordable and fair energy pricing for all Delawareans. Governor Meyer outlined immediate actions to help Delaware ratepayers including the demand of immediate bill rate adjustments for Delmarva Power customers affected by the sharp rate spikes this winter. Additional Information from the Meyer Administration:

“Too many Delaware families opened their energy bills this winter and saw outrageous rate hikes with little explanation,” said Governor Meyer. “That’s unacceptable. No one should be forced to decide between heating their home and paying for groceries. My administration is advocating for immediate relief, stronger oversight, and lasting reforms to protect Delaware ratepayers.”



The Governor’s plan includes a mix of immediate actions and long-term legislative solutions to ensure affordable and fair energy pricing for all Delawareans. It emphasizes that Delaware’s energy system must work for consumers, not just corporations. To be clear, renewable energy policies are not the problem. In fact, having more sources of energy in our state is part of the solution to bring prices down.



“The system is broken when utility companies can pass unnecessary costs onto consumers with little accountability,” Meyer said. “That changes today. We’re demanding immediate relief, putting stronger oversight in place, and pushing for real reforms that protect Delaware families now and in the future.”



Immediate Actions to Help Delaware Ratepayers

Governor Meyer is taking action to ensure greater transparency and hold utility companies accountable.

Demanding immediate bill rate adjustments for Delmarva Power customers affected by the sharp rate spikes this winter.

Appointing a new Public Advocate who will aggressively challenge unfair rate hikes and improve transparency for consumers.

Reappointing a Public Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner who will focus on strengthening oversight and protecting Delaware ratepayers.

Reviewing and overhauling the PSC dispute resolution process to ensure that ratepayers have a transparent, responsive system to challenge unfair charges

Working with legislators on ways to provide consumer relief and protection.



Legislative Solutions for Long-Term Energy Reform

Governor Meyer is also supporting a legislative package to increase transparency, accountability, and fairness in Delaware’s energy system: