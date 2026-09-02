Governor Meyer Announces Delaware SHINES Solar Program

Governor Matt Meyer announced Delaware SHINES, a new statewide solar and battery storage program designed to help households, small businesses and nonprofits reduce electricity costs. The program expands grants and rebates for rooftop solar, battery storage and energy-efficiency upgrades, with additional assistance available for low- and moderate-income households. Officials say an average Delaware household could save more than $300 a year by adding solar. Nearly 6,000 Delawareans are already subscribed to community solar projects. More information on Delaware SHINES will be available Wednesday at solar.delaware.gov.