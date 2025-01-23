Governor Meyer Announces Executive Order to Improve Government Transparency
Executive Order #3
TO:HEADS OF ALL STATE DEPARTMENTS AND AGENCIES
RE:COMMITTING TO A GOOD GOVERNMENT THAT IS ETHICAL, TRANSPARENT, AND EFFECTIVE.
WHEREAS, public service is a privilege as well as a responsibility, and with that responsibility comes a duty to operate with the highest level of integrity, honesty, transparency, ethics, and efficacy; and
WHEREAS, state employees and elected officials work for the people; and
WHEREAS, Delaware state employees and public officials serve our state with honor and distinction; and
WHEREAS, the agencies of the State of Delaware provide critical services and oversee programs that are critical to the life, liberty, health, welfare and safety of the people of the State; and
WHEREAS, the citizens of Delaware deserve a government that is conducted with the highest standards of honesty and ethics; and
WHEREAS, the people of Delaware should expect that the agencies and employees of this State operate efficiently, effectively, and in full compliance with the law; and
WHEREAS, all Delaware state employees should act in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the State of Delaware; and
WHEREAS, all Delaware state employees and all state contractors should act in accordance with the spirit and letter of the laws and regulations of the State.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, MATTHEW MEYER, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Delaware, do hereby DECLARE and ORDER the following:
- All state employees shall demonstrate exemplary conduct and be honest and ethical in the performance of their duties.
- All state employees shall report waste, fraud, abuse and corruption in accordance with the law.
- All state employees shall be treated with dignity and respect and shall not be discriminated against on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability.
- As used in this Executive Order, “state agency” means any office, department, agency, board, commission or authority of the Executive Branch of the State of Delaware under the jurisdiction of the Governor.
- The Office of the Governor will work with state agencies to expand best practices in the areas of transparency, ethics and efficiency in state government, with a focus on how to improve state mechanisms in order to respond to and prevent misconduct, as well as streamline government services.
- The Office of the Governor shall as soon as feasible collaborate with the Office of Management and Budget and Department of Finance to complete a performance review of all services of state government within the Executive Branch to create greater value for Delawareans.
- All state agencies shall, within 90 days of the effective date of this Executive Order, conduct an internal review and identify areas where improvements in service can be made, and submit a report to the Office of the Governor.
- All state agencies shall, within 90 days of the effective date of this Executive Order, review all audit findings within the last four years and provide a plan to the Office of the Governor detailing steps to ensure statutory compliance and to address audit findings.
- The Director of Boards and Commissions shall work with the Department of Human Resources and collaboratively with all Executive Branch agencies, as well as the legislature, to identify boards, commissions, task forces, working groups, and other similar entities, established by the Executive Branch, that are engaged in redundant work, that have failed to meet in one year or more, or otherwise should be subject for review.
- Any ethics complaints within state government will be handled with the highest level of care, attention, review, and consideration.
- The Office of the Governor will work with the appropriate state agencies to develop a statewide policy for ethics training for state employees. A draft of this plan will be completed by April 1, 2025.
- State agencies shall be as transparent with policies, data, and information as the law allows.
- Nothing in this Executive Order shall be construed to contravene any law or regulation. Nothing in this Executive Order shall affect or alter the existing statutory powers of any State agency.
- This Executive Order supersedes any contrary provision of any other prior Executive Order.
APPROVED this 22nd of January 2025.
Matthew S. Meyer
Governor
ATTEST: Secretary of State
This executive order commits the Office of the Governor to working with state agencies to expand best practices in the areas of transparency, ethics and efficiency in state government, with a focus on how to improve state mechanisms in order to respond to and prevent misconduct, as well as streamline government services. The Office of the Governor will also work with the appropriate state agencies to develop a statewide policy for ethics training for state employees. A draft of this plan will be completed by April 1, 2025.
ABOUT DELAWARE GOVERNOR MATT MEYER
Governor Matt Meyer is a former public school math teacher and small business owner who served as New Castle County Executive from 2017 through January 2025. As the leader of Delaware’s largest local government, Matt proved that government can still work for the people– delivering real results for real people and making real progress for Delaware’s working families. Governor Meyer is bringing that same result-driven leadership to the state by creating an effective government that reflects our values and priorities.
From Wilmington to Kenya and Iraq: Growing up in Delaware, Matt attended schools in the Brandywine School District, followed by Wilmington Friends School, and then studied Computer Science & Political Science at Brown University. He then moved to Nairobi, Kenya, where he learned Swahili and created Ecosandals, a recycled footwear company that sold environmentally friendly footwear to customers in 17 countries on five continents. Matt subsequently spent 12 months in Mosul, Iraq, as a diplomat embedded with the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.