Governor Meyer Announces Executive Order to Improve Government Transparency

WHEREAS, public service is a privilege as well as a responsibility, and with that responsibility comes a duty to operate with the highest level of integrity, honesty, transparency, ethics, and efficacy; and

WHEREAS, state employees and elected officials work for the people; and

WHEREAS, Delaware state employees and public officials serve our state with honor and distinction; and

WHEREAS, the agencies of the State of Delaware provide critical services and oversee programs that are critical to the life, liberty, health, welfare and safety of the people of the State; and

WHEREAS, the citizens of Delaware deserve a government that is conducted with the highest standards of honesty and ethics; and

WHEREAS, the people of Delaware should expect that the agencies and employees of this State operate efficiently, effectively, and in full compliance with the law; and

WHEREAS, all Delaware state employees should act in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the State of Delaware; and

WHEREAS, all Delaware state employees and all state contractors should act in accordance with the spirit and letter of the laws and regulations of the State.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, MATTHEW MEYER, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Delaware, do hereby DECLARE and ORDER the following: