Governor Meyer Announces Key Health Commission Appointments

Today, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer announced the appointment of Dr. Neil Hockstein as the chair of the Delaware Health Care Commission and Dr. John Powell and Cheri Clarke Doyle as commission members. According to the Office of the Governor, Dr. Hockstein, Dr. Powell, and Ms. Clarke Doyle bring the experience, insight, and strategic focus needed to ensure Delaware’s healthcare system adapts, expands, and meets the needs of communities statewide. The Delaware Health Care Commission promotes high-quality, cost-effective, and accessible healthcare for all residents.

From the Office of the Governor: