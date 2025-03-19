Governor Meyer Announces Key Health Commission Appointments
March 19, 2025/
Today, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer announced the appointment of Dr. Neil Hockstein as the chair of the Delaware Health Care Commission and Dr. John Powell and Cheri Clarke Doyle as commission members. According to the Office of the Governor, Dr. Hockstein, Dr. Powell, and Ms. Clarke Doyle bring the experience, insight, and strategic focus needed to ensure Delaware’s healthcare system adapts, expands, and meets the needs of communities statewide. The Delaware Health Care Commission promotes high-quality, cost-effective, and accessible healthcare for all residents.
From the Office of the Governor:
With his decades of expertise in clinical care, healthcare leadership, and advocacy, Dr. Hockstein’s ability to navigate complex healthcare challenges and advocate for provider understanding and patient-centered reforms will be instrumental in shaping policy.
Given Ms. Clark Doyle’s extensive background in healthcare finance, facility planning, and care delivery optimization, her appointment will bring a much-needed perspective on how to improve efficiency while maintaining high-quality care.
Finally, Dr. Powell’s familiarity with healthcare access and operations in Sussex County, and across the state, will bring a critical perspective to the commission. Together, Dr. Hockstein, Dr. Powell, and Ms. Clark Doyle will offer steady leadership and a forward-thinking approach to improving healthcare across Delaware.