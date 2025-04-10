Governor Meyer Delivers State of the State Address

Governor Matt Meyer this afternoon delivered his 2025 State of the State Address before a joint session of the Delaware General Assembly. During the address, Governor Meyer highlighted issues surrounding medical debt… https://www.wgmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/04-10-25-Meyer-1.mp3 Governor Meyer called for decisive action on other key priorities including education reform, affordable housing, accessible healthcare, workforce development, and efficient government operations.

———————————————————————————– Governor Matt Meyer presented his State of the State Speech this afternoon in Dover. With housing costs at crisis levels, Governor Meyer announced he will soon sign an Executive Order to reconstitute the Delaware Interagency Council on Homelessness… https://www.wgmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/04-10-25-Meyer-2.mp3 The governor also reaffirmed initiatives to streamline permitting and increase funding for workforce and affordable housing. Governor Meyer’s proposed budget includes additional investments for Downtown Development Districts, replenishing the Housing Development Fund, and investing in providing critical support to Delawareans who need housing.

——————————————————————————— Governor Matt Meyer in his State of the State address this afternoon outlined urgent action to address Delaware’s healthcare workforce crisis with a focus on reducing ER wait times and attracting more doctors and nurses, especially in Kent and Sussex Counties. He also talked about proposed significant investments in paramedic services… https://www.wgmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/04-10-25-Meyer-3.mp3 Governor Meyer also emphasized expanding mobile health units and streamlining healthcare regulations as a way to expand access to affordable healthcare. In addition, the governor highlighted an innovative “Farm to Pharmacy” program as a model for accessible, community-based care.

Also, regarding access to healthcare… https://www.wgmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/04-10-25-Meyer-4.mp3 The governor added that expanding access to healthcare– especially for communities that have been traditionally underserved–is at the core of his administration’s work. The State Division of Public Health mobile health units will go into more communities and provide on-the-ground healthcare in places often underserved and overlooked.

Additional Information from the Office of the Governor:

“In this time of tremendous challenge and division across our nation, I believe there is tremendous opportunity for Delaware. Everywhere I go, I hear the same things. People don’t want handouts – they just want a fair shot…We have the chance to evolve. To innovate. To rethink and reimagine old systems. To take steps and introduce programs that genuinely lead the nation……Together, we will restore your faith in Delaware’s ability to make big things happen. Because our state is hopeful, our state is fearless, and the state of our state is strong! We are ready to meet this moment and prove to the world that Delaware does deliver.”

STATE OF THE STATE HIGHLIGHTS

Tax Relief & Budget Equity:

For the first time in decades, Delaware will reduce personal income taxes for 92% of residents while ensuring the wealthiest contribute their fair share. The Governor’s proposed budget also includes eliminating $50 million in medical debt and introduces new tax brackets for high earners. Investing in Classrooms:

Reaffirming a commitment to public education, Governor Meyer noted investments in early literacy, educator pay, and getting cell phones out of schools. He highlighted a $6 million initiative to invest directly into classrooms and emphasized the importance of expanding access to affordable child care. He also called on the legislature to pass a holistic funding reform framework by the summer.

Healthcare Access & Medical Education:

Governor Meyer outlined urgent action to address Delaware’s healthcare workforce crisis, with a focus on reducing ER wait times and attracting more doctors and nurses, especially in Kent and Sussex Counties. Part of that involves working toward establishing Delaware’s first medical school. The Governor also emphasized expanding mobile health units and streamlining healthcare regulations as a way to expand access to affordable healthcare. He also proposed significant investments in paramedic services and highlighted an innovative “Farm to Pharmacy” program as a model for accessible, community-based care.

Housing & Homelessness:

With housing costs at crisis levels, Governor Meyer announced he will soon sign an Executive Order to reconstitute the Delaware Interagency Council on Homelessness. He also reaffirmed initiatives to streamline permitting and increase funding for workforce and affordable housing. Governor Meyer’s proposed budget includes additional investments for Downtown Development Districts, replenishing the Housing Development Fund, and investing in providing critical support to Delawareans who need housing.

Workforce & Economic Development:

The Governor announced plans to streamline workforce programs into a single office with measurable goals. He also highlighted the expansion of EDGE grants and a fresh push to expand the Port of Wilmington, which will generate thousands of union jobs. Governor Meyer said he is committed to unblocking delays in launching the state’s recreational marijuana market and announced he will name a new Marijuana Commissioner in the coming days.

Government Transparency & Efficiency: