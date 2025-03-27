Governor Meyer Presents Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Reset

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer today presented the State of Delaware’s Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Reset. Among the highlights of his presentation was the proposed adjustment of tax brackets. Governor Meyer says that the way in which the government is funded should be fair across all communities of the First State…

He explains that every Delawarean with taxable income under $134,667 dollars will see no increase to their personal income tax. The proposed update to Delaware’s Tax Code includes three new tax brackets–for those with taxable income of $125,000 or more, taxable income $250,000 or more, and taxable income of $500,000 or more.

Governor Meyer, in his presentation, talked about how he thinks that when it comes to taxes, the wealthy should pay their fair share…

Among the other highlights include investments in Delaware classrooms, specifically to improve literacy as well as emergency funding for schools to help students meet their full literacy potential. Governor Meyer did not sugarcoat issues surrounding reading and math scores… Governor Meyer says the State is going to distribute the funds based on demonstrated commitment to evidence-based literacy instruction and reading pilot programs.

Governor Meyer says Delaware is providing unprecedented direct classroom support for teachers. The state will invest $3 Million in what Delaware officials hope will be a $6 Million dollar program partnered with $3 Million of private investment to provide that direct assistance to educators to lift student literacy rates…

Other highlights of the Budget Reset presentation as it pertains to education include a statewide effort to expand training in Artificial Intelligence as well as a $500,000 investment to get cell phones out of classrooms.

Additional Highlights from the Governor’s Office: