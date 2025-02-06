Governor Meyer Releases Transition Report As A Resource For Administration’s First Term

Transition Report, which is now accessible to the public attransition.delaware.gov. This document functions as a reference guide for the administration, highlighting various policy suggestions collected from stakeholders, experts, and residents. the report is meant to provide a selection of potential initiatives for the administration to evaluate as it responds to Delawareans’ needs. Today, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer’s transition committee announced the publication of itswhich is now accessible to the public at This document functions as a reference guide for the administration, highlighting various policy suggestions collected from stakeholders, experts, and residents. the report is meant to provide a selection of potential initiatives for the administration to evaluate as it responds to Delawareans’ needs.

Additional Information from the Office of Governor Meyer:

The Transition Report reflects the inclusive approach taken throughout the transition period, ensuring a broad range of ideas and perspectives were captured. It was designed to inform, not prescribe, recognizing that governing requires flexibility, dialogue, and continued engagement and collaboration with Delawareans. reflects the inclusive approach taken throughout the transition period, ensuring a broad range of ideas and perspectives were captured. It was designed to inform, not prescribe, recognizing that governing requires flexibility, dialogue, and continued engagement and collaboration with Delawareans.

“This book is a tool, not a mandate. Our goal was to collect as many thoughtful and innovative ideas as possible to provide a strong foundation for decision-making,” said Transition Director Evelyn Brady. “This administration is committed to listening, evaluating options carefully, and delivering results that best serve the people of Delaware. Along with Governor Meyer, I want to thank the Co-Chairs, the Committee Members, and all members of the public who attended meetings and provided important input.”

The document includes ideas across education, economic development, healthcare, housing, government innovation, and environment, among other key areas. It was developed with input from leaders in business, labor, agriculture, community organizations, and government to ensure a broad and representative range of perspectives. Delawareans are encouraged to explore the report and stay engaged as the administration evaluates policies and develops its priorities in the months ahead. ideas across education, economic development, healthcare, housing, government innovation, and environment, among other key areas. It was developed with input from leaders in business, labor, agriculture, community organizations, and government to ensure a broad and representative range of perspectives. Delawareans are encouraged to explore the report and stay engaged as the administration evaluates policies and develops its priorities in the months ahead.

For any questions or to schedule a one-on-one interview with Governor Meyer, please contact Mila Myles at mila.myles@delaware.gov