Governor Meyer Releases Transition Report As A Resource For Administration’s First Term
February 6, 2025/
Today, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer’s transition committee announced the publication of its Transition Report, which is now accessible to the public at transition.delaware.gov.
This document functions as a reference guide for the administration, highlighting various policy suggestions collected from stakeholders, experts, and residents. the report is meant to provide a selection of potential initiatives for the administration to evaluate as it responds to Delawareans’ needs.
Additional Information from the Office of Governor Meyer:
The Transition Report reflects the inclusive approach taken throughout the transition period, ensuring a broad range of ideas and perspectives were captured. It was designed to inform, not prescribe, recognizing that governing requires flexibility, dialogue, and continued engagement and collaboration with Delawareans.
“This book is a tool, not a mandate. Our goal was to collect as many thoughtful and innovative ideas as possible to provide a strong foundation for decision-making,” said Transition Director Evelyn Brady. “This administration is committed to listening, evaluating options carefully, and delivering results that best serve the people of Delaware. Along with Governor Meyer, I want to thank the Co-Chairs, the Committee Members, and all members of the public who attended meetings and provided important input.”
The document includes ideas across education, economic development, healthcare, housing, government innovation, and environment, among other key areas. It was developed with input from leaders in business, labor, agriculture, community organizations, and government to ensure a broad and representative range of perspectives. Delawareans are encouraged to explore the report and stay engaged as the administration evaluates policies and develops its priorities in the months ahead.
For any questions or to schedule a one-on-one interview with Governor Meyer, please contact Mila Myles at mila.myles@delaware.gov.
ABOUT DELAWARE GOVERNOR MATT MEYER
Governor Matt Meyer is a former public school math teacher and small business owner who served as New Castle County Executive from 2017 through January 2025. As the leader of Delaware’s largest local government, Matt proved that government can still work for the people–delivering real results for real people and making real progress for Delaware’s working families. Governor Meyer is bringing that same result-driven leadership across our state by creating an effective government that reflects our values and priorities.
From Wilmington to Kenya and Iraq: Growing up in Delaware, Matthew attended schools in the Brandywine School District, followed by Wilmington Friends School, and then studied Computer Science & Political Science at Brown University. He then moved to Nairobi, Kenya, where he learned Swahili and created Ecosandals, a recycled footwear company that sold environmentally friendly footwear to customers in 17 countries on five continents. Matthew subsequently spent 12 months in Mosul, Iraq, as a diplomat embedded with the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.
Governor Matt Meyer is a former public school math teacher and small business owner who served as New Castle County Executive from 2017 through January 2025. As the leader of Delaware’s largest local government, Matt proved that government can still work for the people–delivering real results for real people and making real progress for Delaware’s working families. Governor Meyer is bringing that same result-driven leadership across our state by creating an effective government that reflects our values and priorities.
From Wilmington to Kenya and Iraq: Growing up in Delaware, Matthew attended schools in the Brandywine School District, followed by Wilmington Friends School, and then studied Computer Science & Political Science at Brown University. He then moved to Nairobi, Kenya, where he learned Swahili and created Ecosandals, a recycled footwear company that sold environmentally friendly footwear to customers in 17 countries on five continents. Matthew subsequently spent 12 months in Mosul, Iraq, as a diplomat embedded with the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.