Governor Meyer Signs Bills Regarding Agriculture, Marijuana Enforcement and Millsboro Bypass

Governor Matt Meyer signed multiple pieces of legislation on Wednesday, one addressing Delaware agriculture and another–marijuana enforcement. The measures establish the Delaware Farm to Community Program in state law to connect farmers with local markets and expand access to fresh food and rename the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement as the Division of Alcohol, Tobacco and Marijuana Enforcement to reflect its role in enforcing Delaware’s legal marijuana market. In addition, the governor signed a bill that renames the Millsboro Bypass in honor of longtime state Senator Richard S. Cordrey. A full description of the signed bills is below:

Additional Information from the Office of Governor Matt Meyer:

Governor Matt Meyer on Wednesday signed Senate Bill 53, establishing the Delaware Farm to Community Program in state law and strengthening a program that connects Delaware farmers with local markets while increasing access to fresh, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats, eggs and breads for communities across the state.

Joined by Senator Gerald Hocker, local farmers, members of the Delaware Farm & Food Council, Delaware Farm Bureau, and community partners at Bennett Orchards in Frankford, Governor Meyer signed legislation ensuring the continuation of a program that has created more predictable markets for local farmers while helping food pantries, senior centers and other community organizations purchase and distribute fresh food to Delawareans at no cost.

“Delaware-grown food strengthens our economy and the health of our community,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “We are investing in local businesses, jobs, public health, land preservation, rural communities, and a more resilient Delaware. We are proud to be supporting the people who grow our food and making sure that food reaches the people who need it.”

“This initiative supports our farmers, expands access to nutritious food, and builds resilience into our food supply chain,” said Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker of Ocean View. “It is a practical, results-driven approach that benefits both producers and consumers in every corner of our state.”

After the federal government abruptly ended Local Food Purchase Assistance funding in 2025, the Meyer administration continued the program using state funding. Senate Bill 53 codifies Farm to Community as a state-led initiative, ensuring its continuity while requiring Delaware to pursue future federal funding opportunities that support local food procurement if they become available.

The Delaware Farm to Community Program connects local farmers directly with community outlets like food pantries, senior centers, community-based organizations and other locations that receive funding to subsidize their food budgets to specifically purchase and distribute locally grown food. Unlike food donation programs, Delaware Farm to Community is a market-based model in which farmers are paid for the food they produce while participating community outlets receive funding to expand their food budgets to purchase fresh, locally grown options.

The program was established in 2023 by the Delaware Farm & Food Council through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement. In just over two growing seasons the program has grown to include 33 local farmers supplying more than 100 varieties of fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products and other foods to nine community outlets collectively serving 113 food distribution sites across Delaware.

To date, community outlets have purchased $2.3 million in locally grown food, participating farmers have established five dedicated transportation routes that provide same-day pickup and aggregation from farms and delivery to food distribution sites across all three counties.

The program also provides Delaware farmers with more predictable demand at a time when producers are navigating higher costs for labor, energy, transportation, equipment and other inputs, along with uncertainty in commodity markets and trade. For specialty crop producers and orchards, those pressures are compounded by weather, changing growing seasons and the significant investment required years before new plantings become productive.

The legislation strengthens Delaware’s local food supply chain by connecting producers directly with markets in their own state. That approach gives farmers additional opportunities to sell what they grow while making Delaware less vulnerable to disruptions in distant supply chains and increasing the availability of fresh, seasonal food in communities experiencing food insecurity.

Governor Meyer was joined by Senator Hocker, Bennett Orchards owner and operator Henry Bennett, owners of Reid Angus farms, Delaware Farm & Food Council members, Delaware Farm Bureau representatives, original community outlet, Historic Lewes Farmers Market, participating farmers and representatives from community organizations involved in the Farm to Community Program.

Photos from the signing can be found here.

Governor Matt Meyer on Wednesday signed Senate Bill 349, officially naming the Millsboro Bypass the Senator Richard S. Cordrey Bypass in honor of the Millsboro native whose decades of public service helped shape Delaware’s fiscal and economic future.

Joined by Senator Brian Pettyjohn, Representative Valerie Jones Giltner, Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings and members of the Cordrey family, Governor Meyer signed the legislation near the bypass before helping unveil a new sign bearing Senator Cordrey’s name.

“Richard Cordrey never forgot where he came from or who he served,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “He brought the values he learned here in Millsboro, hard work, fiscal responsibility, and a willingness to work with anyone to get things done, to more than three decades of public service. Naming this bypass for Senator Cordrey is a fitting tribute to a leader whose impact can still be felt across Delaware and in the community he called home.”

“Senator Richard Cordrey dedicated more than three decades of his life to serving Delaware, and his impact on our state can still be seen today,” said Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown. “Renaming the Millsboro Bypass in his honor is especially fitting because improving U.S. 113 was one of the reasons Senator Cordrey first sought public office. This roadway is now part of the community he called home, and its name will serve as a lasting reminder of his service to Millsboro, Sussex County and the entire state of Delaware.”

“It was great to be part of today’s celebration in renaming the bypass in honor of the late Senator Cordrey,” said Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner, a sponsor of SB 349. “Among Senator Cordrey’s greatest achievements was his successful sponsorship of two constitutional amendments more than four decades ago that helped to steer Delaware towards sound financial governance. As part of the state government’s financial management reforms driven by then-Governor Pete du Pont, the first constitutional amendment established a spending cap of 98% of anticipated General Fund revenues, with the second creating a budget reserve account, the ‘Rainy Day Fund,’ to be used for unexpected emergencies. Additionally, Senator Cordrey worked with former U.S. Senator John J. Williams in establishing Delaware as a national banking center.”

Senator Richard S. Cordrey served in the Delaware General Assembly for 26 years, beginning with his election to the House of Representatives in 1970 before moving to the Senate in 1972. He served as Senate majority leader and later spent 20 years as president pro tempore, making him the longest-serving president pro tempore in Delaware history and one of the longest-serving in the nation.

During his legislative career, Cordrey worked across party lines on some of the most consequential fiscal and economic policies in Delaware’s history. His work included helping establish the state’s constitutional spending limit and Budget Reserve Account, commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund, as part of fiscal reforms enacted during the administration of Governor Pierre S. du Pont IV.

After retiring from the General Assembly in 1996, Cordrey later returned to state government when Governor Ruth Ann Minner appointed him secretary of finance in 2005. He served in that role through 2009.

Despite his decades in state government, Cordrey remained deeply connected to Millsboro and Delaware agriculture. Born and raised in Millsboro, he worked in his family’s feed business and spent more than 50 years owning and operating R.S.C. Farms. In 2012, Delaware also named the Department of Agriculture’s main administration building in his honor.

Senate Bill 349, sponsored by Senator Pettyjohn, passed both chambers of the General Assembly unanimously. The legislation recognizes Cordrey’s decades of public service and lasting contributions to Delaware’s fiscal and economic stability.

The Millsboro Bypass opened to traffic in September 2025, providing an alternate route around downtown Millsboro. The roadway will now permanently carry the name of one of the community’s longest-serving public officials.

Governor Meyer, Senator Pettyjohn, and members of the Cordrey family concluded the ceremony by unveiling the new Senator Richard S. Cordrey Bypass sign.

Photos from the signing can be found here.

Governor Matt Meyer on Wednesday signed House Bill 411, formally renaming the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement (DATE) to the Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Marijuana Enforcement to reflect the agency’s expanded responsibilities following the launch of Delaware’s legal retail marijuana market.

Governor Meyer signed the legislation at the division’s new office in Harrington, which was recently opened to accommodate additional staff and resources needed for marijuana enforcement.

“Today we take another step forward in ensuring a safe, legal adult-use marijuana market,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “The ATM officers are on the front lines making sure Delaware’s alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana laws are followed, licensees are held accountable, and our communities are protected. The name change may be small, but the responsibility these officers carry every day is not, and their work deserves to be recognized.”

“This is about much more than a new name,” said Secretary Joshua Bushweller. “It reflects how the agency is evolving to meet the needs of Delaware today — with a strong focus on education, prevention, compliance and partnership with law enforcement and communities across our state.”

“As Delaware’s new legal retail marijuana market is now fully up and running, it’s important that we make sure our licensed retailers are operating responsibly and fully within the law,” said Rep. Ed Osienski, House sponsor of HB 411. “Our Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement officers have a long track record of ensuring compliance and protecting the public, so extending that same expertise to marijuana enforcement is a natural next step for them. I want to thank them for being such great partners throughout this entire process and for being so willing to step up and take on this new role.”

“As our state’s marijuana market continues to operate and evolve, our laws and the agencies responsible for enforcing them need to evolve with it. Renaming the Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Marijuana Enforcement accurately reflects the agency’s expanded responsibility,” said Senator Trey Paradee, lead Senate sponsor of HB 411. “This legislation is about providing clarity, strengthening accountability, and supporting effective public safety.”

The legislation reflects the division’s existing responsibilities rather than creating new enforcement authority. DATE has enforced the Delaware Marijuana Control Act since recreational marijuana sales began, and legislation enacted in 2024 previously expanded the division’s administrative inspection authority to include licensed marijuana premises.

House Bill 411 also updates statutory references from “agents” to “officers” to more accurately reflect the role of the law enforcement professionals responsible for enforcing Delaware’s alcohol, tobacco and marijuana laws.

The legislation comes as Delaware continues to build the regulatory and enforcement framework surrounding its legal retail marijuana industry. The Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Marijuana Enforcement works alongside the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner on compliance and inspections to ensure licensed businesses operate in accordance with state law.

Governor Meyer thanked Division Director John Yeomans and the division’s officers for their work enforcing Delaware’s alcohol, tobacco and marijuana laws and recognized Marijuana Commissioner Joshua Sanderlin for his partnership with the division as the state has implemented its retail marijuana framework.

House Bill 411 was sponsored by Representative Ed Osienski, with Senators Trey Paradee and Jack Walsh, and passed the General Assembly with broad bipartisan support.

Governor Meyer was joined for the signing by Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Joshua Bushweller, Representative Osienski, Senator Paradee, Director Yeomans, and officers from the newly renamed Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Marijuana Enforcement.

Photos from the signing can be found here.