Governor Meyer Signs Criminal Justice Reform Package

Governor Matt Meyer has signed three criminal justice reform bills aimed at reducing the financial burden of the justice system, protecting digital privacy and strengthening reentry support.

House Bill 133 gives Delaware courts discretion to waive certain fines and fees for people experiencing financial hardship, including those receiving public assistance or represented by the Office of Defense Services.

House Bill 145 limits the use of reverse-keyword warrants, which allow law enforcement to seek information on people who searched specific terms online. The law generally prohibits the practice, with limited exceptions involving certain serious felonies.

Senate Bill 292, known as the Grace Peterson Act, requires landlords receiving state-funded reentry housing assistance to complete a discharge plan before terminating a lease. The goal is to help connect people leaving reentry housing with services and support.

Governor Meyer says the measures are intended to promote fairness, privacy, accountability and public safety.