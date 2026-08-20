Governor Meyer Signs Executive Order To Cut Licensing Red Tape, Expand Workforce Opportunities

Governor Matt Meyer has signed Executive Order 27 to modernize Delaware’s occupational licensing system and make it easier for qualified professionals to enter the state workforce. The order directs the Department of State to review at least five licensing boards, prioritizing occupations with workforce shortages and those affecting the cost of living, housing and essential services. The review will examine unnecessary Delaware-specific requirements, recognition of out-of-state education and experience, and competency-based alternatives to rigid training-hour requirements. The department must select the boards for review within 30 days and submit recommendations to the governor within 150 days. Officials say the changes are intended to improve workforce mobility while maintaining public health and safety standards. The order takes effect immediately.

