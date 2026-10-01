Governor Meyer Signs Film Tax Credit Creating Opportunities For Delaware Entrepreneurs And Artists

Delaware is establishing its first entertainment production tax credit as part of an effort to attract film, television and digital media projects to the state. Governor Matt Meyer ceremonially signed legislation creating the incentive and modernizing the state’s Motion Picture and Television Development Commission. The new tax credit provides a 30-percent transferable credit for eligible productions that spend more than $100,000 in Delaware. Qualifying projects include films, television series, commercials, music videos, video games and esports productions. Applications opened September 16th. A second measure modernizes the state commission, helping productions find filming locations, navigate permits and connect with local workers and businesses. State officials say the initiatives are intended to attract private investment, create jobs and generate business for Delaware companies, while expanding opportunities for local filmmakers and students pursuing careers in entertainment production.