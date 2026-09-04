Governor Meyer Signs Gun Safety Bill Package

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has signed a package of gun safety legislation aimed at increasing oversight of firearms dealers and addressing untraceable firearms.

Senate Bill 300 requires anyone selling or transferring firearms in Delaware to obtain a state dealer license through Delaware State Police. Dealers will also be required to complete training every two years, install video surveillance, and maintain detailed sales and transfer records. State Police will have authority to inspect licensed dealers, with violations subject to civil penalties, including possible license revocation.

House Bill 418 gives people who legally possess an unserialized firearm, frame or receiver six months to bring it into compliance by having it serialized through a federally licensed dealer or manufacturer, or by permanently rendering it inoperable.

House Bill 369 makes permanent the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety within the Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The office was established by Governor Meyer in May 2025.

The governor says the measures are intended to strengthen public safety and improve cooperation among law enforcement, firearms dealers and community organizations.