Governor Meyer to Sign Executive Order Establishing Collaborative to Address and End Homelessness
April 16, 2025/
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer today will sign Executive Order #8, establishing the Delaware Interagency Collaborative to End Homelessness. This Collaborative is a group of subject matter experts who will advise the governor on how best to address and eliminate homelessness across the state. Members of the Collaborative will be tasked with directing the identification of state homelessness programs, funding, and resources, and streamlining processes across state agencies and departments.