Governor Moore and Federal Partners Announce Full Reopening of the Port of Baltimore

Federal, state, and local officials held a news conference this afternoon on the full reopening of the Fort McHenry Federal Channel and the restoration of full services to the Port of Baltimore. Maryland Governor Wes Moore gave this official announcement…

This event honored the commitment of federal, state and local partners, as Maryland welcomes the return of global shipping customers to Baltimore’s terminals.

The Governor mentioned the Port handles more cars and farm equipment than any other port in this country as well as manages tens of billions of dollars in cargo every single year. He also emphasizes…

Despite the impacts to people and their jobs, he says by moving united as a team and by being “Maryland tough and Baltimore strong” vessel traffic is fully reopened to the Port, and regarding people from the ILA –jobs are restored.