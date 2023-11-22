Governor Moore and Lt. Governor Miller Honor Victims of Fatal Crashes in Maryland

Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller this week joined safety advocates from across the state and families who have lost loved ones in car crashes for the 20th annual Maryland Remembers ceremony in Annapolis. The ceremony traditionally honors Marylanders who were killed in impaired driving crashes. This year, the event was expanded to remember all victims, regardless of the cause of the crash. Maryland State Police Superintendent Lt. Col. Roland L Butler Jr. says working with the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, they will continue efforts to educate citizens about dangerous driving habits and conduct statewide traffic safety and enforcement efforts focused on drivers who ignore speed limits, or drive aggressively, distracted, or impaired. He adds that Maryland’s success in achieving safer roads depends on the collaboration and partnership of every person in the state.

Additional Information from the Office of the Governor:

“The loss of a father, a mother, a husband, a wife, a daughter, a son or a dear friend is devastating. And when that loss is due to a crash on our highways, it leaves an even deeper sting of senselessness and hurt,” said Gov. Moore. “We must never forget. We must never accept it. We must do everything we can, individually and as members of our Maryland community, to protect one another along every step of our travels. Mobility is a hallmark of our freedom, and safety is a responsibility we share.”

“Even one life lost on our roadways is too many, and we must do everything we can to put an end to roadway fatalities.” said Lt. Gov. Miller. “Last week I was proud to announce significant actions our administration is taking to improve safety in road work zones and protect workers. These actions will create a greater culture of safety among drivers in the state of Maryland that will extend to all of our roads, in order to protect workers, motorists, passengers, cyclists, law enforcements and pedestrians who use our roadways.”

Crashes, injuries and fatalities increase during the holiday season. This year, the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office again received a grant in partnership from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Lyft and Responsibility.org to provide ride codes worth $20 for discounted rideshare while they last. Details are available at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/rideshare. Throughout the holiday season, law enforcement agencies will also conduct high visibility impaired driving enforcement operations.

“Each time we get behind the wheel, we carry a responsibility for the safety of ourselves, our passengers and others who share the road, whether they drive, ride, bike or walk,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. “Today, we remember those who have lost their lives in crashes, but we will truly honor them if we work together to ensure safety every day across Maryland’s transportation system.”

During the ceremony, Baltimore County Police Department Sgt. Thomas J. Morehouse received the annual Kevin Quinlan Award in recognition of his leadership in impaired driving enforcement and promotion of roadway safety. The Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office also announced a new virtual memorial wall to honor victims of crashes year-round.

To date this year, 531 people have been killed in crashes. Over the past five years in Maryland, there have been more than 32,250 crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol, resulting in 799 deaths and 14,317 injuries.



Learn more about the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov.