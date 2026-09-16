Governor Moore Announces $1.36 Million in Awards to Expand Prevention, Reduction of Gun Violence

Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Health have announced that the Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention awarded $1.36 million in grants to 17 organizations to address the impact of gun violence across the state. Officials say the funding will support community-based firearm violence prevention efforts, including firearm safety education, safe storage and distribution of gun locks, services for victims, and suicide prevention. The grants will also support behavioral health services and efforts to strengthen the firearm surrender process in domestic violence cases. The Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention has awarded more than $3 million in grants since it was established in 2024.

