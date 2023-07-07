Governor Moore Announces $5.8 Million in Grant Awards for Maryland Nursing Programs

A major step has been taken toward addressing Maryland’s nursing shortage. Nine of the state’s nursing programs will receive funding in the amount of $5.8 million. The FY24 Competitive Institutional Grant funding includes one-year resource grants, multi-year implementation grants, and planning grants to get more students out of the classroom and into the workforce. Governor Wes Moore says the funding will also create positive and lasting change in the way nursing students and faculty are educated. He adds the grants allow for new and innovative ideas that will continue to develop and expand health care opportunities in Maryland, which will positively impact the workforce and the state’s economy.