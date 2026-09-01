Governor Moore Announces Employer Registration for Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Is Live

Maryland employers can now register for the state’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. All employers with at least one Maryland-based employee are required to register. FAMLI will provide eligible workers with up to 12 weeks of job-protected, paid leave, with benefits of up to $1,000 per week, beginning in January 2028. Employers will begin withholding employee contributions in January 2027, with the first payments due April 30th, 2027. Employers can register and find more information at paidleave.maryland.gov.