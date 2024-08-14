Governor Moore Announces Investments to Enhance Energy Efficiency and Reduce Operating Expenses in Public Schools

Significant new investments through the Maryland Energy Administration are designed to foster energy savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote the adoption of renewable energy technologies. The agency will direct $24 million to 31 projects in 13 different school districts to implement large-scale electrification and solar projects. Governor Wes Moore, who announced the news of the investments, says that by taking a leading role in the clean energy transition, Maryland public schools are proving to the state and the country how they can cut costs, boost energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions. This funding aligns with Maryland’s broader climate goals as outlined in the Climate Solutions Now Act, which aims for a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2031. The grants also will fund the construction of net-zero energy schools. On average, net-zero energy schools may use up to 80% less energy than conventionally constructed schools, resulting in yearly energy savings of more than $100,000, which can help relieve economic pressures on school districts.