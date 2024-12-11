Governor Moore Announces Launch of Major New Grant Program to Expand Statewide Use of Electric School Buses

Governor Wes Moore today announced the launch of the Maryland Energy Administration’s new program to expand the number of electric school buses in use across the state. Governor Moore says electrifying the state’s school bus fleet isn’t just the responsible choice for our environment — it’s also the smart thing for the state’s economic competitiveness and children’s health. The Maryland Energy Administration will offer up to $17 million through the Fiscal Year 2025 Maryland Electric School Bus Grant Program for electric school buses, charging infrastructure and associated costs. Eligible applicants can receive up to 85% of the incremental cost of purchasing qualified electric school buses. The program provides up to $1.5 million per grantee, with an increased cap of $2 million for income-qualified applicants or large school districts.

Additional Information from the Office of Maryland Governor Wes Moore:

Priority will be given to projects benefiting Title I Schools and underserved communities.

Funding is distributed as cost reimbursement, with partial awards available to maximize program impact. Local school districts are eligible to submit applications to purchase school buses. Applications must be submitted by the district to support their fleet or fund efforts by their private vendors or contractors.

Any publicly funded school bus procured by an eligible entity for the routine transportation of students for school or school-related programming or activities is also eligible for consideration. Vehicles must be purchased new—retrofits or repowered vehicles are not eligible. A vehicle that has been funded in whole or in part by another Maryland state agency grant may also not be funded through this program.

“The Maryland Electric School Bus Grant Program represents a convergence of the state’s climate, equity and economic goals. The program enables Maryland communities to overcome the initial costs associated with the shift to cleaner vehicles so that they can receive the long-term savings that come with reduced fuel and maintenance costs,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul G. Pinsky. “Because of this program, our kids will breathe cleaner air and our return on the investment of public funds will expand. That’s a clear win-win for Maryland.”

The window for applications for the Fiscal Year 2025 Maryland Electric School Bus Grant Program will close on February 14, 2025 at 3 p.m. EST. Full details on eligibility, program guidelines and the application process are available on the program webpage.